John A. Barnes, 78, of Cashtown and Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Born in Asheboro, N.C., he was a graduate of East Carolina University. John was an educator and coach at Socastee and Myrtle Beach High School. He later was employed with Burroughs and Chapin from 1973-2003.
Surviving are his daughters, Donna White (Denny), Page Williamson (Curt), and Kara Barnes (Jody); five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 3:50 p.m., prior to services and immediately following the service until 5:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576; or your local SPCA.
