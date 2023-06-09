Deborah A. “Deb” Naugle, age 66, of Orrtanna, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 8, 2023, with her family by her side.
Born August 21, 1956, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Nancy (Shindledecker) Fissel. Deb is survived by her husband of 20 years, Gregory W. Naugle.
She had been employed by Knouse Foods in Orrtanna for the past 44 years. Deb enjoyed traveling, fishing, mushroom hunting, bingo and her animals. She was a member of the Fairfield AmVets and the Adams County Fish & Game Assn.
In addition to her husband Greg, she is survived by her children, Kenny Rohrbaugh Jr. of Hanover, Pa., Megan Naugle and Zachary Naugle, both of Rouzerville, Pa., Justin Naugle of Chambersburg, Pa., Matthew Naugle of Orrtanna, and Melissa Cook of Gettysburg; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sherry Warrenfeltz of Biglerville, and Judy Duke of Fairfield; three brothers, Rob Fissel of Orrtanna, and Ray Fissel and John Fissel, both of South Mountain, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Taylor Naugle; and a brother, Mark Fissel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at the Mt. Carmel Community Church, 1455 Mt. Carmel Road, Orrtanna, with Pastor Laura Rager-Bulger, officiating. Interment will follow the funeral services in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. There will not be a public viewing per Deb’s request.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
