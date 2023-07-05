Tony Eugene Bagot, age 58, of Biglerville, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 2, 2023, with his beloved wife by his side at their home. He was born October 25, 1964, in Gettysburg, as the son of Clarence Eugene and the late Mary Jane (Knotts) Bagot.
Tony attended Gettysburg High School. In his spare time, Tony enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, spending time with animals, Ford cars, especially Mustangs, Ford F150s, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Dawn Marie (Curtis) Bagot of Biglerville; three children, Kyle E. Bagot and his wife Caitlin, Shauna Bagot, and Shannon Wetzel and her husband Shawn; granddaughter, Eleanor Bagot; father, Clarence Eugene Bagot; sister, Vicki Weikert and her husband Ronald; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary J. Bagot; and daughter, April Livingston.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 So. Main St., Bendersville, where a public viewing will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Murr officiating. Procession will follow to Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gettysburg Hospital Foundation, c/o Adams County Cancer Patient Help Fund, 455 S. Washington St., Suite 11, Po Box 3995, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
