Barbara E. Schildt, 78, of Biglerville, went home to the Lord on January 13, 2023, at UPMC Harrisburg surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Schildt.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
For a full obituary, please visit www.duganfh.com.
A celebration of life and inurnment will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, PA 17324.
