Joseph Damon Williams of Emmitsburg, Md., passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital at 6 a.m. with his pastor by his side.
Born at home in Taneytown, Md., on May 8, 1951, he was the sixth child of the late John Williams Sr. and Marguerite Williams (Lee) who lovingly raised 10 children.
Damon is survived by his loving siblings, John Williams Jr. (Patricia), Jeffery Williams (Linda), Darryl Williams (Lisa), and Marijon Young (Reginald); brothers-in-law, Keith Roberts and Michael Weaver; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings Paula Hill, Gregory Williams Sr., Mitchell Williams, Diane Weaver, and Leslie Roberts; and nephew, Chad Williams.
Damon graduated from Francis Scott Key High School in June 1970. He attended Mt. St. Mary’s University and Penn State, York Campus, earning an associate degree. He worked as a spec writer for Worthington Pump Company in Taneytown, Md. Damon enjoyed listening to music (especially jazz, and rock ‘n roll), writing poetry, watching old movies and retirement.
The family sends a special thank you to Damon’s neighbors and friends at Lincoln on the Park Senior Apartments for their kindness.
Services will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church at 47 DePaul St. in Emmitsburg, Md., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow directly after the service at New St. Joseph’s Cemetery on South Seton Avenue.
The family requests that all those attending the service to please wear a mask as a measure of safety for all in attendance. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg, Md.
