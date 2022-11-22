Zachary T. "Zach" Robertson, 36, of Littlestown, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg. Born July 2, 1986, in Gettysburg, Zach was the son of Darlene F. (Ridings) Robertson of Littlestown and the late Leroy T. Robertson.
He was a Sullivan North High School graduate of Kingsport, Tenn. He had been employed with Frito Lay of Hanover and currently was working at Keurig Dr. Pepper of Aspers.
Surviving in addition to his mother, are his daughter, Addyson Robertson of Mt. Holly Springs; his special friend, Carissa LaForm of Newville; his brother, Jason Robertson and Teri of Newville; his sister, Michele Sherbin of McHenry, Md.; his nieces, Layla and Thea; and his nephews, Dan, Gavin and Wyatt. Zach was predeceased by his brother, Anthony Green.
He enjoyed watching the Baltimore Orioles, Indianapolis Colts and Christmas and Disney movies. He also was fond of the history of Gettysburg and especially loved his daughter.
Funeral Service is Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 12 noon at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. The family with receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment is private in Pipe Creek Cemetery, Uniontown, Md.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
