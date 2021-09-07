David James Mickley, 77, of Fairfield, passed away in the early morning of September 6, 2021, surrounded by his family following a brief illness.
He was born June 3, 1944, in Hanover, Pa., son of the late Robert O. and Elizabeth Seal Mickley.
Dave is survived by his companion of 29 years, Thelma “Cass” (Clark) Anderberg.
He attended Fairfield area schools and briefly worked at the grit mill in Fairfield before entering the military. Dave served for two years with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served as a communications specialist stationed in Germany. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he joined his father and uncle in the family business, Mickley Brothers Sawmill.
Later he was employed at the former Westinghouse Elevator Co. and Schindler Elevator Co. in Gettysburg, before retiring in 2006. Dave had also worked for Hamiltonban Township, Adams County, for several years
Over the years Dave developed many skills, welding, electric wiring, plumbing and many more. He was very proficient with the chainsaw and could fix almost anything and was always there to help others. Dave had many interests from trains to astronomy, computers, forestry, geology, photography to mention a few.
Dave enjoyed doing his family genealogy and watching the space station go overhead. He was a lifelong resident of the Mount Hope area of Adams County and loved the mountains. Dave loved Bluegrass music and played the banjo. He was a member of many Bluegrass bands through the years, CB Pickers, South Central Bluegrass, Carroll County Ramblers and Twin Hill Express, playing locally and other distant places, including Germany and many Bluegrass festivals. He was proud to play at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the Carter Fold in Virginia and the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival.
Dave attended Mount Hope Methodist Church and loved his family and friends.
In addition to Cass, he is survived by his two sons, Charles Oliver Mickley (Mary Beth) and Andrew James Mickley (Kelly), both of Fairfield; two grandsons, Cameron and Nathan Mickley; four sisters, Lois Ann Heckman of Hummelstown, Pa., Susan E. Rohrbaugh and Shirley J. Sites, both of Fairfield, and Karen E. McGarry of Utah; and his former wife, Mary C. Kirby.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield, with Rev. Timothy A. Funk officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Fairfield Union Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
