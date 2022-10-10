Riley James Horne, 17, of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday morning, October 9, 2022.
Born August 4, 2005, in Fairfax, Va., he was the son of Tracy M. Horne-Mosher and Russell A. Mosher.
Riley was a senior at Gettysburg High School where he was a member of the lacrosse team. He was an active member of the Boy Scouts and was on the verge of completing his Eagle Scout Award. He loved his BMW and cars in general.
He was a people person, who was always there to lend a helping hand or make someone smile. He was very funny and had a great sense of humor. He was always with his Mom, he was her partner in any project and looked out for her every chance he could. She was his confidant and friend. Riley had a soft heart, he loved hanging out with his friends. He loved people and never let an opportunity to help out pass him up.
In addition to his parents, Riley is survived by his grandparents, Jim and Rita Horne, and Ron and Barbara Mosher.
Funeral services for Riley will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Todd McCauslin officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, October 13, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
