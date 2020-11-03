John Wesley “Wes” Kulp, age 94, of Fayetteville, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Paramount Nursing and Rehab in Fayetteville.
He was born Aug. 28, 1926, in Souderton, Pa., the son of the late William Y. Kulp and Sara P. (Nice) Kulp, who raised him in the Mennonite faith. During the Great Depression, he supported his family while working during the day and going to school at night. Wes graduated Phi Beta Kappa from George Washington University and initially worked at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.
As a chemist, he was employed for many years by Mine Safety Appliances as an expert on batteries. He was also part of a medical team and sold pacemaker technology to hospitals around the world. Wes traveled extensively in the Soviet Union, China, Israel, Europe and Australia.
As a resident of Adams County, he served as mayor of Bonneauville, as SCCAP Board president, as Office for Aging state representative and was co-founder of the Lifelong Learning Academy. In later years, he was affiliated with the Unitarian Universalists of Gettysburg.
Surviving are his long-time partner, Janet Powers; three children, Susan Lee Turnbaugh of Hanover, Allison Kulp and Roger Kulp of Albuquerque, N.M.; sister, Bernice Louise Bell of Lancaster; 13 nieces and nephews; and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold, Russell, Robert and William; and sister, Marion Kulp.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A celebration of John Wesley Kulp’s life will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made in Wes’s memory to South Central Community Action Programs, 153 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA, 17325, c/o Megan Shreve.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
