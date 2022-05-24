Adelene Gertrude Sentz (Diehl) Kirkham, 95, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born July 15, 1926, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Lester and Ruth (Miller) Sentz.
Adelene is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth C. Kirkham. She is also survived by her three nephews, Samuel D. Green (Sandi), Thomas N. Green (Bernetta) and Todd D. Green (Bonnie); her great-nieces, Lisa Green (Dustin), and Erin Green; great-nephews, Kyle Green (Linda) and Chad Green; her great-great-nieces, Abigail Link (Tanner) and Sidney Green; and great-great-nephews, Laine Green, Evan Green and Connor Green (Ashlyn). She was predeceased by her sister, Caroline (Sentz) Green and her husband Harold Green, and her infant brother, Rodney Sentz. She was also predeceased by her first husband Carl Diehl, and her great-niece Lori Green.
She loved animals, flowers and her family. She was formally employed at Sylvia Garment Company and Apple Valley Farms (owned by Phil and Bev Roth). One of her biggest loves was her family, and spending time with them. She was lovingly known as “Aunt Ai” to her family, and she was always there for them. She had a big heart for everyone around her and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with Rev. Christopher Frye officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
