Jane A. (Felix) Redding, 92, of Gettysburg, passed away at Genesis - Gettysburg Center on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Born Oct. 23, 1928, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Eleanor (Sanders) Felix. Jane is survived by her husband of 73 years, Richard N. Redding.
She was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. Jane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed the quality time she spent with her family. She loved to walk with her friends and always looked forward to playing cards.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Barbara A. (Redding) Klunk and husband Stephen of Hanover, Pa., Richard T. Redding and wife Karen of Gettysburg, and Daniel J. Redding and wife Judy of Gettysburg; 10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. Jane was predeceased by two children, Thomas E. Redding (2011) and Rebecca J. Toddes (2016); two brothers, Dale and Harry Felix; and two sisters, Gladys Ford and Peggy Reaver.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Andrew St. Hilaire as celebrant. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 455 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
