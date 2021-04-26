Robert “Bob” Forshey Jr., 77, of Fairfield, died Monday morning, April 26, 2021, at his home.
Born Feb. 15, 1944, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Robert and Margaret (Dymond) Forshey. He was the husband of Ann Leigh (Gosselin) Forshey of Fairfield to whom he was married for 54 years.
Mr. Forshey was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Northrup Grumman where he worked for several years. He was an avid golfer, bicyclist, gardener, and loved wood working in his spare time.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his son David Forshey and his wife Kimberly; his daughter, Karen (Forshey) Constantine and her husband Mike; his three grandchildren, Michael Constantine, Matthew Constantine, and Nicole Constantine Knoerlein; his two great-grandchildren, Liberty, and Dimitri; his sister, Ann Frontain; and a much loved extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Nuckols.
Services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, c/o Dr. DeWeese, P.O. Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297-1029; or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
