Michael D. Pearce, 64, of Gettysburg, PA passed away at home on December 3, 2021.
Born July 13, 1957 in Knoxville, TN. He was the son of the late Robert and Betty Pearce Sr. He was the husband of 45 years to Deborah A. (Arentz) Pearce.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his three children Stan Plank and wife Lindsay, of Orrtanna, Shannon Millhimes and significant other Troy Toller, of Hunterstown. Michael Pearce and wife Emily, of Aspers; five grandchildren: Vicky Plank, Wyatt Plank, Brooke Millhimes, Gage Himes, Brayden Pearce; one great-grandchild, Hazyl Hand; and a sister, Cherry Huck of Atlanta, Ga.
Michael recently retired from PWI in New Oxford, where he worked as a tank technician. He enjoyed time with his family and going to auctions. He was always happiest when he was working on something.
A memorial service will be held Dec. 8, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Family will receive friends from 6 until time of services. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
