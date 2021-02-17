William R. Markle, 85, of McSherrystown, passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Joyce (Jacoby) Markle to whom he was married 39 years.
Born Aug. 20, 1935, in Hanover, he was the son of the late Elwood J. and A. Mildred (Masenheimer) Markle.
Bill was retired from the US Air Force and also retired from New Oxford Social Club as manager for over 20 years. He was a member of the McSherrystown Home Association, McSherrystown Moose, New Oxford Social Club and the Hanover Eagles. Bill also coordinated and organized the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard for veteran burials in and around the Hanover area.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a stepdaughter, Judy Rife and husband David of Hanover; two grandchildren, Jacqueline Mackey and Marina Munox, both of Austin, Texas; a great-grandson, Colin Hippensteel who lived with him; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter Theresa Jenkins, and a sister Delores “Dolly” Kuhn.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a service and burial will be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Bill may be made to the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard, c/o P. Lehigh, 940 Maple Lane, Hanover, PA 17331.
Condolences may be shared at Beckfunerals.com.
