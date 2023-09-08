Carol A. Kessel, 93, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care, Sunday, September 3, 2023, at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Utz Terrace Nursing Center, Hanover, Pa.
Born January 20, 1930, in New Oxford, she was the daughter of the late James C. and Helen C. (Breighner) Rider. Carol was the loving wife of the late Neil E. Kessel who died April 13, 2002.
Carol was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hanover, Pa.
Carol worked for Utz Quality Foods for over 35 years until her retirement in 1993, and later she worked at Kleffel’s in Hanover for 10 years.
Carol enjoyed her daily walks and was an avid reader.
Carol is survived by her children, Daniel C. Kessel of Gettysburg, Neil E. Kessel Jr. of Hanover, Deborah Garvick of Littlestown, and Troy Kessel of Gettysburg; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a brother, Terrance Rider; a sister, Jean Overbaugh; and by her beloved dog, Subee.
A service to celebrate and remember Carol’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, with her pastor, Rev. Dr. Kathy Vitalis Hoffman, officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, PA 17331; or the SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Utz Terrace Nursing Center, 2100 Utz Terrace, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.