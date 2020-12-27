Deloris E. Schrader, 81, of Boiling Springs, died Sunday morning, Dec. 27, at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was the wife of Francis H. Schrader of Boiling Springs for 51 years. Born July 3, 1939 in Carlisle, Deloris was the daughter of the late Emerson and Ethel (Brown) Miller. She had been employed with shoe factories and other factories, Craftlite of Littlestown and was retired from Walmart of Canon City, Colo.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her six children: Michael Schrader of Canon City, Colo.; Robert Blosser of Gettysburg; Dwain Blosser of Gettysburg; Karen Coleman of Gettysburg and Victoria Schrader of Boiling Springs; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and several brothers and sisters of whom Deloris was one of nine. She was also predeceased by some of her brothers and sisters. Deloris loved travelling, hunting and fishing.
Funeral Services are private. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
