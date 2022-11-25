It is with unbelievable devastation and sorrow that we have to announce on Nov. 20, 2022, we said our last goodbyes to Terry Lynn Burnstad of Thurmont, Md., the matriarch of her family.
She was a loving wife, mother and sister that would seek out good in everyone she met. She was quick to forgive and forget any issues that may have arisen. She loved children hence she worked for the Maryland School for the Deaf, Frederick campus.
She was preceded by her loving parents Johannes and Starr Simundson.
She is survived by her husband Timothy Kolb; sons Dorian and David Burnstad (Dierdre); siblings Tenna Torres, Jody Watson, and Kenneth Simundson (Karen); three grandchildren Kali Coble (Blake), Aidan Myers, and Rogie Burnstad; three great-grandchildren Parks, Pistol, and Rumble Coble; and nine nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers Terry’s wishes were to have donations made to a local animal shelter or rescue.
If you would like to invoke Terry’s spirit, take a friend to lunch today (she would have the house red or a margarita).
A celebration of life is scheduled on her birthday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Thurmont AMVETS, 26 Apples Church Road, 1 to 4 p.m. If you plan to attend the event it is requested that you bring a single flower of your choice to display on the table bouquet, Terry loved her flowers.
