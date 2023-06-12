Stephanie Lowery Dotzel, “Stephy Lou,” 39, passed away at her home in Gettysburg on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
She was born March 6, 1984, in York, Pa., the daughter of Blane Michael Sanders and Andrea Lowery (Sanders) Donahue.
Stephanie grew up on Sunset Lane in Shiloh, Pa. She was a 2002 graduate of West York Area School District, and went on to further her education at HACC.
She was an extremely unique individual with an old soul. Stephanie is very intelligent and made everything she touched beautiful. She enjoyed scrapbooking, photography, art and music. She was an avid writer and a talented design enthusiast. Steph cherished her adventures in traveling with her loved ones and spending time with her children. Stephanie had a strong faith in our Lord and found comfort in studying and reading scripture.
“He heals the broken hearted and binds up their wounds.” –Psalm 147:3
Stephanie is survived by her mother, Andrea Lowery Donahue and stepfather Major David Donahue, US Army retired; ex-husband, Chad Michael Dotzel; daughter, Stevie Lowery Shank; son, Donaghan Michael Dotzel; sisters, Brittany Marie Burkhardt, Jessica Dawn Kendall, Kelly Dean Sanders, and Mackenzie Jean Custer; her aunt, Kathy June (Scarborough) Lee; uncle, Dean R. Batson; nieces, Abigail Virginia Cole, Savannah Mackenzie Sanders, and Adalynn Elizabeth Nicole Kendall; nephews, Jordan Eugene Strausbaugh, Lyrick Richard Sanders, and Sawyer Grant Slayton; and cousins, Brandon McCray Lee, Brandilyn Elizabeth and Sherilyn Victoria Knox, and Elise McKenna Batson.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 15, at the GAR Hall, 53 E. Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Doors will open at 6 p.m., followed by service at 7 p.m., led by Rev. Roy Frampton.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
