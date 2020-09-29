Leonard M. Sites, 90, of Fairfield, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, Md.
Born June 25, 1930, in Fairfield, he was the son of the late Arthur Mackley and Lillie Harmon (Sanders) Sites. Leonard was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Laura B. (Witherow) Sites, who died in 2015.
He was a graduate of Gettysburg High School and proudly served with the Unites States Air Force for 24 years during the Korean and Vietnam wars. After his military service, Leonard successfully engaged in several business opportunities, yet he was never too busy to mentor or assist others in need.
He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Fairfield and the retired military community.
Survivors include his three daughters, Linda L. Hall and husband Chuck of Gettysburg, Tynia Sites of Mt. Airy, Md., an Laura Mullins and husband John of Leesburg, Va.; several grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his son, Jeff Sites and six siblings, Loraine Berghaus, Mary Katherine Wasko, Kenneth “Bud”, Wilbur, Dale and Keith Sites.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Fairfield Union Cemetery. Rev. Beverly Donnella will officiate with military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans Association.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Doey’s House, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
