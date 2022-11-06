Judy Worley, 81, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Wednesday, July 9, 1941, in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late William and Charlotte Martin Haverstick.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry E. Worley; a son, Randy Worley; and a great-grandson, Brayden Gibbons.
Judy attended Littlestown High School, enjoyed helping others, working with her hands, and going shopping. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Surviving are three children, Penny Smith, Ted Worley, and Tony Worley Sr. and his wife Kammy; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Smith and her husband Tony, and Jane Shanefelter and her husband Sam; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center Inc. with James W. Gould officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Marburg Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
