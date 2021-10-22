Frances Rita Thomas, 91, of Lewes, Delaware, formerly of Gloucester City, N.J., and Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at home on October 19, 2021, surrounded by her family, overlooking her beautiful bay.
Frances was born on March 27, 1930, the daughter of the late John E. and Esther M. (Ace) Jackson.
She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Robert.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Jam’y), Jeffrey and Frances (Dave); as well as four grandsons, Rob, Owen, Robert and Mathew.
Frances retired as a special education teacher. Throughout her life, she taught generations of handicapped children through the National Learn to Swim Campaign. She enjoyed life on the water, especially boating and fishing. She was always involved in community affairs and enjoyed painting and ceramics. Frances is greatly loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. There is now another angel in Heaven.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Frances Thomas will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27, with Fr. Aaron Lynch officiating. Entombment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of Peters Funeral Home in Gettysburg.
To share condolences, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
