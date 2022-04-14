Sgt. Major David Paul Rouffy, US Army National Guard Active Guard Reserve (Ret.), 58, of Columbia, S.C., passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Born on June 13, 1963, in Manhasset, New York, he was the son of Mary Margaret “Peggy” Rogers Rouffy and Fernand “Frank” Emanuel Rouffy Jr.
David is survived by his wife, Holly Celio Rouffy; his brother, Michael Rouffy; beloved uncle, Edward Rouffy; beloved aunts, Virginia Rouffy, Mary Ann Rogers and Alvina Rogers; one niece, Caitlin Celio; and numerous cousins. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
To read the full obituary and leave fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Rouffy family, please visit www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.