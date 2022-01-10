Joseph A. Slavin, 69, of Gettysburg, formerly of Irvington, N.Y., passed away at The Gettysburg Hospital on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Born December 31, 1952, in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., he was the son of the late Edward and Lena (Riolo) Slavin. Joseph is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan L. Slavin.
He retired from the Irvington, N.Y., Water & Sewer Department, where he served as a foreman for many years and was a former member of the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department.
Joseph was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Gettysburg and was a former member of Joy Lutheran Church in Ocala, Fla., he was active in both church’s choir. He always enjoyed the time spent with his family, especially his nine grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by two children, Nicole Roy and her husband Peter of Gettysburg, and Adam J. Slavin and his wife Debbie of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Camden, Caroline, Casey, Hope, Bryant, Hudson, Charlie, Danica and Veronica; a sister, Patricia Slavin of Irvington; and two brothers, George Slavin and his wife Tina of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Michael Slavin and his wife Maura of Durham, N.H. He was predeceased by a brother, Edward Slavin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorials to National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
