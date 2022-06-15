Arthur John Damuth passed away on June 13, 2022, at his home in Emmitsburg, Md., surrounded by his family, at the age of 85. He was the son of the late Lester and Reba Damuth. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Marian Eyler, to whom he was married for 63 years.
Art was a graduate of Emmitsburg High School Class of 1955. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a lifetime Hall of Fame Member of The Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Company, joining in 1954. Art loved the game of baseball and spent many years sharing that love as a youth baseball coach. Art enjoyed watching baseball, basketball and football in his spare time. His greatest joy was watching his grandchildren growing up. He was their #1 fan, from cheering them on in sports events, coaching them in sports or teaching them to drive. He was also their taxi and enjoyed taking them places. They could always count on their Papal.
Art is survived by his daughters, Kim Damuth Wivell and husband Doug of Emmitsburg, and Stacy Shafer and husband Jared of Myersville; grandchildren, Kelsey, Ryan and Jacob Wivell of Emmitsburg, and Colin Martin of Myersville; and great-granddaughter, Leila Casamassina of Emmitsburg. He was the last surviving sibling of his immediate family.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022m at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Art’s name to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at myersdurborawfh.com.
