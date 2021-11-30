Jeffrey C. Fissel, 67, of Fairfield, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home in Fairfield.
Born October 23, 1954, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Henry and Gaylia (Pepple) Fissel.
Jeff was a 1973 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He worked on his uncle’s fruit farm for many years and then went on to work at NVR in Thurmont, Md., for 20 years. He was an avid hunter, and especially loved deer hunting season.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Alissa Cross, and his uncle, Lowell Pepple.
A visitation will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
