Clair F. Trostle, age 91, of New Oxford, formerly of York Springs, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Cross Keys Brethren Home in New Oxford. He was born Friday, May 8, 1931, in Arendtsville, the son of the late George F. and Anna E. (Knouse) Trostle.
Clair graduated from York Springs High School in 1949. He was formerly employed by Doubleday Book Publishing in Hanover for over 40 years. Prior to working at Doubleday, he had worked for several years at Knouse Foods Peach Glen.
During his retirement, he worked part time with Bermudian Springs High School maintenance. He was a member of Chestnut Grove Lutheran Church, where he was active in the church choir and served on the church council. He was also a member of the York Springs Lions Club. He maintained the church cemetery for several years. He was an assistant coach for York Springs Little League. He and his wife enjoyed RVing, bowling, bingo and other games of chance. Going hunting with his sons was one of his favorite pastimes.
He is survived by his wife of almost 72 years, Joan E. (Harbold) Trostle. He is also survived by one daughter, Joyce E. Boyer of Elizabethtown; three sons, Roger F. and wife Tamara Trostle of Gardners, Dennis C. and wife Linda Trostle of Frewsburg, N.Y., and Brian S. and wife Barb Trostle of York Springs; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Shawn Trostle; and son-in-law, Walter “Butch” Boyer.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 7, at 11 a.m. at Chestnut Grove Lutheran Church, 1136 Mountain Road, York Springs, with Rev. Rosemary Backer officiating. Interment will be in Chestnut Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chestnut Grove Lutheran Church or York Springs Lions Club.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
