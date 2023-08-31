Joan B. Reinecker, 93, of Denver, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Dillsburg, York County, and was the daughter of the late George H. and Dorothy S. (Beck) Knisely.
Joan was the wife of the late Dr. Dale H. Reinecker, former superintendent of schools at Scotland School for Veterans’ Children, Exeter Township School District and Red Lion School District in York County. They were married on Christmas day 1952.
She graduated from the former Dillsburg High School in 1948. She attended Central Penn Business College’s medical secretarial program and the Harrisburg Hospital’s Institute of Medical Arts, graduating in 1951, and later attended Shippensburg University.
Joan was an active member of Swamp Lutheran Church in Reinholds, Pa. She participated in church choir and bell choir. Prior to moving to the Denver area, she was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church in Reading, Pa. and Grace Lutheran Church in Red Lion, Pa. While there she served on church council, the church choir, directed the children’s choir, and served as an officer in the church women’s organization. Joan was a past president and board member of both Exeter Township and Adamstown women’s clubs. She was a board member of the Lancaster Council of Friends Author Luncheon Committee. Joan was also a member of the Friends of Adamstown Area Library.
Joan and Dale spent the first nine years of their marriage on active duty in the United States Air Force. They lived in California, Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and two years in Adana, Turkey.
Joan is survived by her four children, Randal C. Reinecker, (spouse of the late Muffy Reinecker) of Reading, Pa., Robyn R. Reihner, spouse of John M. Reihner of Washington, Pa., Roslyn A. Bansner, spouse of Mark Bansner of Adamstown, Pa., and Rick A. Reinecker, spouse of Regina Reinecker of Reinholds, Pa. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Christian Reinecker and spouse, Colleen, James Reinecker, Michele Conner and spouse, Cody, Stephen Reihner and spouse, Rachelle, Thomas Reihner and spouse, Elyse, Emily Bansner Linn and spouse, Collin, and Garrett Bansner and partner, Chelsea. Joan was very fortunate to also have many great-grandchildren!
A viewing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, Pa 17569. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Scott Brubaker officiating. Interment will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to Swamp Lutheran Church at the above address or to Adamstown Area Library, 110 W. Main St., Adamstown, PA 19501.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
