Robert Monn

Robert Eugene Monn, 68 of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at home.
Born on June 18, 1955, in Gettysburg, to the late Clyde L. Monn Jr. and Mary Ellen (Fissel) Monn.
Robert is survived by his siblings, Sharon Kump of Dover, Pa., David Monn (Donna) of Gettysburg, Larry Monn (Pam) of Gettysburg, Carol Balderas (Santos) of Gettysburg, Marianne Hankey (Gerald) of York Springs, Barbara Christopher (Todd) of New Oxford, Jeff Monn (Cathy) of York Springs, Lori Monn of York Springs, and Karen Johnson of Chambersburg, Pa., as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, Clyde Monn III, and Joseph Monn.
Robert was impaired from a vehicle accident as a teenager and required a certain amount of assistance.
He worked at the H.A.R.T. center in New Oxford from 1975 to 2016, working various jobs including small parts assembly.
He would go on trips with the Life Skills organization where he would enjoy activities like fishing, bowling, and playing bingo.
He loved listening to music and his favorite artist was Johnny Cash and he had a particular fondness for the song “Ring of Fire.”
For most of Roberts’s adult life he was taken care of by his sister, Marianne Hankey, and most recently lived with his sister Karen Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg
A visitation period will precede the service beginning at 10 a.m. where the family will receive friends.
Interment will immediately follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
