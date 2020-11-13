James Gerald Deegan, 87, of Waynesboro, Pa., passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2020. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Marge Deegan, who died on Oct. 7, 2020.
He was born in Philadelphia, the son of the late Gerald and Anastasia Deegan. He graduated from West Chester University and Western Maryland College.
He was a humble man often bragging about his children’s accomplishments rather than his own. Jim enjoyed a 50-year career in athletics at Mount Saint Mary’s University. For a full recap of his career visit https://news.msmary.edu/2020/11/mount-st-marys-legend-jim-deegan-passes-away.html.
When not coaching, he enjoyed hosting family gatherings at Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. He loved his visits to the Delaware beaches where he enjoyed many sunsets. He always looked forward to attending the Jazz Fest held in Rehoboth Beach each fall.
He was an avid golfer, often having a cigar in hand and telling stories. He also enjoyed working in the yard, especially operating his chain saw!
He is survived by his son James Deegan (Marty Tarr) of Dewey Beach, Del., daughter Diane Bittle (John) of Fairfield, son Bob Deegan (Maggie) of Bowie, Md., daughter Ann Deegan of Reston, Va., and daughter Jane Deegan of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren, Scott Bittle, Meg Lucas (Nick), Thomas Bittle, Corri Deegan, Carly Deegan, Cara Hojnoski (Mark), and Amy Cropper (Mike); and great-grandchildren, Sofia Cropper, Josslyn Cropper and Arthur Lucas.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions in Maryland, the service is private (family only). The service will be live streamed on facebook.com/MSMUniversity under videos. The family hopes to have a celebration of life ceremony when it is safe to do so.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg, Md.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to MSMU Track or MSMU men’s soccer at Mt. St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
