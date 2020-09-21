Douglas C. Davis, age 65, of East Berlin, passed away suddenly on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, as a result of a tragic motor vehicle accident. He was born on Aug. 30, 1955, in York Springs, the son of the late Harold Sr. and Janet (Group) Davis.
Douglas was a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School, and was proudly employed by his alma mater, Gettysburg College. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed going to sprint car races and baseball games with his brothers. He enjoyed his title of “Grill Master,” and loved going to the beach with his family. His two daughters meant the world to him. Doug had a heart of gold and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Lynn (Hamilton) Davis of East Berlin; and two beautiful daughters, Dr. Kristi Davis Lynch (Captain Ian S. Lynch, USMC), and Kylee Nichole Davis (Matthew S. Rudy), both of Virginia. He is also survived by two brothers, Harold S. Davis Jr. and his wife Linda of Dillsburg, and Gregory L. Davis and his wife Dr. Abby Davis of Champaign, Ill.; and a sister, Shirley D. Davis of Gettysburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Davis.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private services will be held at the discretion of the family. Interment will be at Gardners’ EUB Church in Latimore Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.