Anita L. Slaybaugh, age 79, of Selinsgrove, Pa., died Tuesday November 22, 2022, at the Hershey Medical Center. She was born June 6, 1943, in Gettysburg, the daughter of Arthur and Lareina Deardorff.
She married Laurin W. Slaybaugh in February of 1960, and they celebrated their 60 the wedding anniversary before his death in 2020. She is predeceased by Laurin and their son, Douglas Slaybaugh (2002).
She attended Biglerville High School and graduated from Monterey Peninsula College in 1979 as a registered dental assistant to which she worked for various dental offices in Georgia and Pennsylvania while traveling with her career Army husband, Laurin.
After retiring they enjoyed traveling to Arizona in the winter, visiting with family and friends made throughout the years in the Army. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, taking classes to learn new skills. An avid star gazer, she and Laurin traveled to areas to view the night sky. Together they also enjoyed traveling to many Antique Gas Engine Shows throughout the United States where they made many friends.
She is survived by daughter, Dawn Hoffman and her husband John Hoffman Jr. of Harrisburg, Pa.; son, Dennis Slaybaugh and his wife Leslie Slaybaugh of Port Trevorton, Pa.; six grandchildren, Christopher Slaybaugh of Sunbury, Shawn Slaybaugh and his wife Kylie Slaybaugh of Beavertown, Pa.; Joshua Slaybaugh of Waterloo, N.Y., John Hoffman III of Grantville, Pa., Jason Hoffman and his wife Monica Hoffman of Fayetteville, N.C,. and Devin Hoffman of Harrisburg, Pa.; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery upon scheduling.
