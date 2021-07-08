On Sunday, June 27, 2021, Darryl Ray Sanders passed away at the age of 52.
Darryl was born on May 20, 1969, to Glendol and Linda (Warehime) Sanders. Darryl was father to Ashley Sanders and Courtney Sanders. Darryl was also known to Shelby Castor and Anthony Castor as Dad. He will forever be known by his grandchildren as Pappy; Jocelyn, Mercury, Rylee, Marissa and Sophia. Darryl has left behind his wife Belinda Sanders and best friend for 23-plus years; Westley Sanders, his brother, and Melissa, his sister-in-law; plus many friends and family that loved him dearly.
Darryl loved to race cars and to build them. He was an excellent mechanic and was sent by Kia to California to compete and won second place on the East Coast 2010. Darryl had a passion for the outdoors. He also loved to hunt and he combined his two favorite hobbies to become a Wildlife Game Officer.
Darryl wanted to make a difference in his community. In 2016, he was elected constable of Pennsylvania and in 2017 won the award for Rookie of the Year from the Pennsylvania Constable Association. Darryl was certified expert firearms handler. He was a Big Dallas Cowboy fan. Darryl could fix anything and if he did not know he would try and figure it out.
Darryl loved his Coors Light Beer, Hershey Bars and his Caramel corn. Motorcycle rides and going to the family cabin to see his Potter County family was one of his favorite things to do. He was known for his quick wit, amazing cooking, his organization, his ability to have fun, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Darryl had a knack for telling it like it was even if it was not what you wanted to hear. He will be dearly missed and forever remembered in our hearts.
Please join us in celebrating Darryl Ray Sanders’ life on July 18, 2021, at the Looking Barn, 1295 Frederick Pike, Littlestown, PA 17340, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Online condolences may be offered at www.myersdurborawfh.com. Arrangements by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.A., of Taneytown.
