Tracy L. (Overbaugh) Schaszberger, 54, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Hospice and Community Care, Mt. Joy. Tracy was born in Hanover Borough, July 10, 1966, the daughter of the late John Max and Jean Theresa (Rider) Schaszberger.
Tracy was a graduate from Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown. She loved to ride motorcycles and was known for her big heart, never refusing to help anyone.
Tracy enjoyed spending time with her family and cats, Ziggy and Jimmy.
Nancy is survived by four sons, Cory Schaszberger, Shane Mobley of Orrtanna, Dylan Schaszberger of McSherrystown, and Dalton Gallagher; and two sisters, Lu Ann Eichelberger and her husband Gerald of York and Shawn M. Overbaugh of Hanover.
Following cremation, funeral services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
