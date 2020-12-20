Virginia Mae Bowling, 75, was a lifelong resident of Emmitsburg, Md. until she went into long term nursing care. She passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg.
Born Feb. 19, 1945 in Olney, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Homer Franklin and Ernestine (Hayes) Tyler. Twice married she was predeceased by both her first husband, John David Andrew, Sr. and second husband, Clair Joseph Bowling.
Virginia worked for the Emmitsburg shoe factory and Littlestown cabinet shop for several years. She was a member of Emmitsburg Presbyterian Church, and a life-member and very active with the Fairfield AMVETS. She enjoyed visits to Charlestown, W.V. with her friends, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the beach.
Surviving are children, Deborah Marthers and husband Wendell of Emmitsburg, John Andrew and partner David of Suffolk, Va., and Kim Andrew of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Small and husband Dick of Gettysburg and Patricia Hewitt and husband Jim of Harney, Md.; and sister-in-law, Nancy Tyler.
She was predeceased by sister, Carolyn Topper and brother, Frank Tyler.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic a private viewing will be held for family and invited friends. A graveside service is planned for a later date in Emmitsburg Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg, Md. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
