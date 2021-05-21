Jeremy Arthur Plank, 29, Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 21, 2021, as the result of a motorcycle accident.
He was born, Jan. 7, 1992, in Gettysburg, the son of Perry L. and Sandra L. Cunningham Plank of Gettysburg.
Jeremy was a 2010 graduate of Gettysburg High School and also studied at Franklin County Vo-Tech. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
For many years he was employed as a construction worker for various firms in the area. He enjoyed skateboarding, the beach and had a love for animals. He also had a passion for motorcycles.
In addition to his parents, Jeremy is survived by a sister, Olivia A. Plank Windell and her husband Blake A. Windell of Gettysburg; and maternal grandparents, Richard C. and Delores A. Cunningham of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Arthur W. and Dolly D. Plank; along with cousin Shelley-Ann M. Witherow; and aunt Della M. Cunningham.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
