Marie M. Wolfe, 84, of Littlestown, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her home.
She was the widow of Richard S. Wolfe, who died April 5, 2019.
Born Sept 25, 1937 in Kalamazoo, Mich., Marie was the daughter of the late William Ashby & Viola (McKibbin) Fish.
She had been employed with Jack Tar Togs and Craftlite, both of Littlestown.
Surviving are her sons, Phillip L. Wolfe (Christine) of Spring Grove,
Christopher W. Wolfe (Carol) of Brushtown, and Dale C. Wolfe (Charlene) of Hanover; her daughter, Debora J. Wolfe Collier (Charles) of
Bonneauville; her 13 grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 13 step-great-grandchildren, and six step-great-great
grandchildren; her sister, Sharon Thrift of Bangor, Mich.; and her two stepbrothers, Walter Fish of Kalamazoo, Mich. and Robert Fish of Madison, Wisc. Marie was predeceased by her son, Stephen P. Wolfe.
She was past president of the Women’s Aux Monocacy Valley VFW. She enjoyed padding oysters and loved her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
Viewing is Tuesday, April 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home,
Littlestown. Interment is private. Memorials in Marie’s name may be
sent to Monocacy Valley VFW, 5801 Conover Rd., Taneytown, MD 21787.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
