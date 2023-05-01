Virginia H. Brown, 84, of Shippensburg, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Shippensburg Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Born November 29, 1938, in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of the late William and Helen (Hilty) Stalb. She was a 1957 graduate of Scotland School for Veterans’ Children.
She was married to Donald Brown for 53 years, until his death in 2012. A long time resident of Adams County, she was employed for many years by McDonald’s and Walmart in Gettysburg. She enjoyed walking, taking care of her flowers, and spending time with her granddog.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Donna and David Eyer of Willow Hill; a sister, Freda Heaton of Biglerville; two stepsisters, Sandra Deckert and Donna Burrell of Gettysburg; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Donald, she was also preceded in death by a son, Duane Brown; two sisters, Marie Baker and Betty MacKenzie; and a stepmother, Mary Stalb.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Arrangements are with Agett-Lakjer Funeral Home, Spring Run, PA, www.agettlakjer.com.
