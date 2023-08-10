Charles “Chuck” H. Boyd, 93, a longtime resident of Littlestown, entered into God’s eternal care on August 8, 2023, at Columbia Cottages in Hanover, Pa.
Born August 1, 1930, in Littlestown, he was the son of the late J. Arthur and Virginia Lemon Boyd. Charles was the loving husband of 65 years to Goldie (Beard) Boyd.
Charles was veteran of the US Air Force, serving time from 1950-1954 as a Morse code specialist stationed in England. After returning to Littlestown from England, Charles graduated from the Maryland Institute of Art leading to a long career with 3M in Westminster, retiring in 1992 as an air brush artist for the 3M advertising division.
Charles was known locally for his painting and sign work and was recognized for his talents to the community in 2019 by the Littlestown Historical Society. Charles was also a member of the New Hope Faith community in Brushtown and also the American Legion in Littlestown.
Charles is survived by his three sons and their families, Tracy and wife Beverly Boyd of Littlestown, Toby and wife Pamela Boyd of San Marcos, Texas, and Travis and wife Jill Boyd of Newmanstown, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Dustin and wife Billi of Austin, Texas, Nicholas and wife Christina of Littlestown, Dara and husband Felipe of Normal, Ill., Wesley of Littlestown, Amber of Williamsport, Pa., Cortney of Mountville, Pa., and Sierra of Newmanstown, Pa.; six great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and husband Tyler of Littlestown, Casie of Littlestown, Collin of Littlestown, Cydney and Riley of Austin, Texas, and the late Paxton of Littlestown; and two great-great-grandchildren, Genesis and Thaddeus of Littlestown.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home in Littlestown, with Pastor Nate Heden-Schmidt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ name to New Hope Faith church in Brushtown or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
The Little’s Funeral Home in Littlestown has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
