Dennis R. Reecher, age 79, of Fairfield, passed away July 1, 2023, at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation Center. He was born July 28, 1943, in Gettysburg, to the late Richard and Alice (Shindledecker) Reecher.
Dennis was a foreman at a furniture factory in Gettysburg, was a member of the Sons of AmVets in Fairfield and ABATE. He loved his dogs, hunting, especially in the Mt. Hope area, fishing and riding motorcycles. In his spare time, he enjoyed painting motorcycles and cars.
He is survived by his wife, Mary L. (Herring) Reecher of Fairfield; daughter, Terri Reecher and companion Ronald Myers of Fairfield; grandsons, Zachary Myers and Dalton Myers; and brother, Barry Reecher and wife Peggy of Fairfield.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc, 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
At the request of the family, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Fairfield AmVets, 2-5 p.m.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
