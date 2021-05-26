Douglas D. Head, 48, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his home.
Born in Baltimore, Md., on March 6, 1973, he was the son of Ronald W. Head Sr. and the late Sylvia Mae (Snyder) Head who died in 2020.
In addition to his father, Douglas is survived by his brother, Ronald W. Head II of Gettysburg; and two sisters, Connie Sue Lineberger of Middletown, Del., and Jessica K. Head of Hanover, Pa.
Funeral services will be private.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
