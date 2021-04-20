Kelly A. (Kimple) Kahn, 61, of Orrtanna, passed away on Monday. April 19, 2021, at Shippensburg Health Care Center after a long battle with Huntington's disease.
Born Oct. 15, 1959, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Donald Kimple of Orrtanna and the late Catherine (Davis) Kimple who died in 2009.
Kelly had worked for the Giant Food Store in Gettysburg for 37 years before her retirement. She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Buchanan Valley.
Kelly enjoyed her family and friends, trips to the beach, cooking and rides on Harley Davidson motorcycles.
In addition to her father, she is survived by a daughter Nicole Shafer (Josh), a son Kyle Kahn (Bambi), grandchildren Makayla and Piper Shafer, and her sister Kimberly Cease (John), all of Orrtanna; and a niece, Samantha Grassmyer, and her children Landon and Leein.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in the parish cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Huntington Disease Clinic, 1800 Orleans St., Baltimore, MD 21287.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.