Nancy Jean Jay, age 91, of Gettysburg, passed away September 4, 2023, at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville. She was born September 5, 1931, in Deodate, Pa., to the late Roy Sr. and Anna (Hoffer) Brandt.
Nancy was a 1948 graduate of Hershey High School, the first lady to work as a clerk in the Gettysburg Post Office and a member of the First Baptist Church in Gettysburg, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Nancy was a member and past president of the Biglerville Garden Club, a volunteer at Gettysburg Hospital and a board member of the Gettysburg Community Concert Association. She loved quilting, her flower garden, attending classical music concerts and traveling throughout the country with her husband on Wolf Bus Lines. Nancy traveled extensively in Europe, having visited seven countries in one year. She loved to cook for her family.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Paul Jay of Gettysburg; children, Martin Jay of Gardners, Shelia Jay of York Springs, and Christine Sweely and husband Scott of Johnson City, Tenn.; grandchildren, Brittany Jay, Benjamin Sweely and Carole Sweely; and sisters, Betsy Shenk and husband Robert of Lancaster, and Sandra Pushnik and husband Joseph of Palmyra. Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Jay; daughter, Sharon Jay; and brothers, Luke Brandt, Roy “Zeke” Brandt Jr. and Samuel Brandt.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday, September 9 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1015 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Pastor Carl Harris will officiate services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Red Cross, 230 Greenamyer Lane, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
