Mary Lee Redding, 79, of Gettysburg, died Thursday morning, May 11, 2023, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born January 31, 1944, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Viola (Hess) Adair. She was the wife of J. Riley Redding, of Gettysburg to whom she was married for 52 years.
Mrs. Redding was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg. She was a 1961 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. She attended St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Lancaster and completed her license as a registered nurse in 1964. Later, she attended Wilson college to earn her bachelor of science degree.
Mary worked as a registered nurse in the Adams County area for several places including Gettysburg Pediatrics, Gettysburg Home Health Care, and retired from the office of Dr. James A. Manning, ENT.
Mary was a member of Eastern Star of Gettysburg, Women’s Club of Gettysburg, New Oxford Social Club, American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville, and VFW Post 8896 of East Berlin.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her three children, Jennifer L. Scott and her husband Daniel of Gettysburg, Kimberly A. Landauer and her husband Christopher of Biglerville, and Adam M. Redding and his wife Jennifer of State College, Pa.; her five grandchildren, Matthew Landauer, Sarah Landauer, Timothy Redding, Liam Redding, and Finn Redding; her two brothers, Michael Adair and his wife Kristel of Shillington, Pa., and Thomas Adair and his wife Jennifer of Gettysburg; her deceased brother’s companion, James Berwager; and a brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother James Adair.
Mary enjoyed traveling to many locations in the states and abroad, spending time at the family vacation home at Raystown Lake, boating, playing cards with her many friends, reading, knitting, crocheting, and crossword puzzles. She had an amazing gift to care for others in every capacity. She will be missed beyond measure by her husband, children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Aaron Lynch as celebrant. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday morning at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Church.
