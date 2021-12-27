Ivan P. Richardson Sr., 78, of Gettysburg, died suddenly at his home on Friday, December 24, 2021.
Born in Gettysburg, on June 15, 1943, he was the son of the late Melvin and Ester (Stoner) Richardson Sr. Ivan was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Miller) Richardson, who died in 2010.
Ivan worked for the Schaad Detective Agency for many years. He was a member of Eagles Aerie #1562 of Gettysburg.
Ivan is survived by a son, Ivan P. Richardson Jr. (Rebecca) of Fayetteville, Pa.; his daughter, Deb Dillman (Jeff) of Gettysburg; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Kay Monn of Gettysburg, and Rose Davis of Shippensburg, Pa. He was predeceased by twin sons, Timothy and Thomas Richardson; two sisters, Nancy Patterson and Ruth Rudisill; his brother, Melvin Richardson Jr.; and his faithful dog, Rocky.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will follow the service in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
