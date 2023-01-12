Rose Spalding, 92, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 11 at her daughter’s home in Gettysburg.
She was born in 1930 in Gettysburg to the late Charles and Grace Shultz. Her husband of 30 years, Robert, died in 1984. She and Robert traveled extensively in Europe and across the US during her husband’s career in the Air Force.
Rose attended Gettysburg High School. She was a mother to three children, a housewife, a beautician, and an in-home caregiver. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She touched many lives and always was there to help those in need. She will be remembered for her big heart and generous spirit.
She is survived by her three children, Carolyn Deloe, Ronald Spalding and Rhonda Wagner; her two grandchildren, Kyle Wagner and Michelle Blouch; and her two great grandchildren, Jessica Deloe-Caple and Grayson Wagner.
Many thanks to SpiritTrust Lutheran Hospice staff for their loving care and services.
At Rose’s request, there will be a memorial graveside service for immediate family members.
Online condolences are available at petersfuneralhome.com.
