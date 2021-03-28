Willa A. Damuth, 83, of Littlestown, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her home. She was the widow of George J. Damuth who died Sept 2, 2005. Born Oct 25, 1937 in Teterton, West Virginia, Willa was the daughter of the late Willard Ketterman and Helen (Cook) Ketterman Rang. Willa was a sewing machine operator for 45 years at Middleton Sewing of McSherrystown.
Surviving are her daughters: Karen Damuth, Terri Bolden, Kathy Muller and Lori St. Germain; her step-daughters, Diane DeSaulnier and Donna Moats; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; and her two brothers, Jackie Ketterman and James Ketterman. Willa was predeceased by her two sisters, Rella Mae Ketterman and Arvella Irene Ketterman. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Littlestown. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening and spending time with her family.
Due to COVID-19, Viewing and Funeral Service are private with The Rev. Rebecca Ajer-Frantz officiating. Interment is in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Memorials in Willa’s name may be sent to her church at 665 St. Johns Rd., Littlestown, PA 17340 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Dr., Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
