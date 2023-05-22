Dorothy (Dottie) Waybright, 90, of Littlestown, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at her home after being wonderfully cared for by Hospice & Community Care Of Lancaster & York Counties for almost eight months. She had a long list of dedicated caregivers!
Dottie was born October 4, 1932, in Gettysburg, to Joel D. Musselman and Blanche M. (Zimmerman) Musselman. Dottie married her high school sweetheart, Jay Lewis Waybright, on June 17, 1951. They raised four daughters and were blessed with 71 years of marriage.
Early on, Dottie worked at the Carroll Shoe in Littlestown and as their family began and continued growing, Dottie supervised others’ children as well in their home. She loved her babies and her pets — Tippy, Heidi, Tika, Sandy and Frisky. She was an excellent cook and an adept seamstress making clothes for her family (and for others) and even for doll babies.
Dottie amassed quite a collection of dolls, Pez dispensers and McDonalds’ toys. In later years, she also worked caring for migrant families’ children in Biglerville. For many years Dottie and Jay enjoyed square dancing with the Gettysburg Cannonaders. Together they also successfully planted and harvested an annual vegetable garden. Dottie was pretty slick with a .22 (rifle) from the kitchen window. The groundhogs didn’t have much of a chance!
The family enjoyed many camping trips and later Dottie and Jay traveled, visiting Hawaii for their 40th wedding anniversary and later toured the Western U.S. for eight weeks. Dottie was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church at Two Taverns until its 2018 closing. She and Jay were sextons.
Dottie is survived by her husband, Jay; sister, Barb (Wink/Bion) Merry; daughters, Susan (Paul) Krumrine (Hanover), Lori Gouker (Littlestown), Scherry (Lynn) Bream (East Berlin); grandchildren, Justin, Jodi, Kelly, Amber, Jayson, and Rose; great-grandchildren, Kaili, Collin, Makenzie, Cassidy, Charlotte, Lucas, and Sophia. Dottie was preceded in death by a sister, Betty and husband Fred Andrew; a brother Richard/Dick and wife Joann Musselman; two infant daughters, Sharon Diane and Karen Sue (‘55), and daughter, Wanda Bucher (‘86).
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Brandenburg & Stein Funeral Parlor, 3045 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, with Pastor Steven Thomas officiating. A viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening and again at 10 a.m. Friday morning prior to the funeral service at the funeral parlor. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care (of Lancaster & York Counties) 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P. O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. www.gettysburgfunerals.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.