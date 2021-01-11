Annette M. Stahler, age 61, of New Oxford, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born Sunday, June 14, 1959, in Harrisburg, the daughter of the late Kenneth E. Stahler Sr. and the late Barbara (Boyce) Guarino.
Annette graduated from Bermudian Springs High School in 1977. She owned and operated the Hampton Diner for eight years.
She is survived by two sisters, twin sister Jeannette L. and husband Ricky Kime of Aspers, and Dianna L. Peters and companion Jeff Manwhieler of Aspers; one brother, Kenneth E. and wife Shirley Stahler Jr. of Dillsburg; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister Linda Joy.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
