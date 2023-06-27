Robert L. “Bob” Weaver, 84, passed Monday, June 26, 2023, at Hanover Hall with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Mildred A. “Millie” (Miller) Weaver, his wife of 61 years.
Bob was born February 15, 1939, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Harris S. and Stella M. (Olinger) Weaver.
Bob was a member of St. Joseph “The Worker” Catholic Church in Bonneauville, a 1957 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, and he served in the U.S. Army. He was a life member of McSherrystown Knights of Columbus, McSherrystown Fish & Game, New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and the Catholic War Vets in Bonneauville.
In addition to his wife Millie, Bob is survived by a daughter, Wanda J. Weaver and her husband Stephen “Wally” of McSherrystown; a son, William J. “Bill” Weaver and his wife Joy of Gettysburg; four grandchildren, Ashlyne Weaver, Derek Weaver, Madison Weaver and Mason Weaver; two sisters-in-law, Jeanne Weaver of New Oxford, and Vivian Weaver of North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson, Michael Weaver; three brothers, Guy, Alfred “Sonny” and Donald Weaver; and two sisters, Helen “Sis” Wetzel and Doris Noel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph “The Worker” Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Benny Jose officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. A viewing will be held on Thursday, 6-8 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with prayers at 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to VNA/Hospice, 440 N. Madison St, Hanover, PA 17331.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nursing staff at Hanover Hall and the VNA/Hospice for the care and compassion they gave to Bob.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.