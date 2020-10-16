Helen L. Schuchart, 101, of Hanover, Pa., entered God's eternal care, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, Pa.
Born April 23, 1919, in Hanover, P., she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Rose (Eck) Miller. Helen was the loving wife of the late Bernard C. Schuchart, who died Jan. 9, 2000.
Helen was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, PA., and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella.
In her earlier years, Helen and her husband were the owners and operators of B.C. Schuchart Oil Company, Hanover, PA.
Helen loved doing crafts, especially crocheting, which she shared with family members and charities.
Helen is survived by three sons, Philip C. Schuchart of Gettysburg, Eugene F. Schuchart of Hanover, Pa., and Bernard L. Schuchart of Pagosa Springs, Colo.; a daughter, Barbara S. Poist of Hanover, Pa.; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four sisters and six brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, Pa., with Father Michael Reid II as celebrant. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., with a recital of the rosary at 8:15 p.m. Burial will be in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Cemetery, Hanover, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.